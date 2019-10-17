Spotted: Monster tree in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 17, 2019

We came upon this cleverly decorated Halloween tree on Stanford Dr. Very creative!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019

