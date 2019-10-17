Spotted: Monster tree in Menlo Park

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 17, 2019
We came upon this cleverly decorated Halloween tree on Stanford Dr. Very creative!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019
Tagged as:
Halloween in Menlo Park,
Monster tree in Menlo Park
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Previous post: Atherton Police Department offering Pink Patches to support fight against breast cancer
Next post: $25 million gift from Facebook will fund housing for teachers in local school district
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2019. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }