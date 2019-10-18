Rockin’ Kids Sing-Along comes to Belle Haven library branch on Oct. 20

Rockin’ Kids Sing-Along is a musical playgroup designed for all-ages and specializing in early childhood development. Rockin’ Kids Sing-Along is hosted by Stephanie Pepitone, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and former punk rock singer/guitarist. Stephanie plays acoustic guitar and leads families in singing, dancing, and music making. Featuring original children’s music and family-friendly rock ‘n roll favorites.

This free event, which received financial support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) .