Learn the basics of Bullet Journaling on Oct. 22

This simple note-taking system has a flexible framework, designed to help you be more productive, stay organized, capture all the notes and events that happen in your life, and empower you with better control over your time and schedule.

Phuong-Mai “Mai” Blasich of P.M.B.Q. Studios is the instructor at this free event schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Agenda:

-Introduction

-Overview: What is Bullet Journaling? Why use a bullet journal?

-Basic Techniques: rapid logging system, index, future log, monthly log, daily log, custom collections

-Putting it all together: time for you to set up our own first bullet journal!

-Advanced Techniques

-Q&A, Interactive discussions and demonstrations

-Conclusion

Materials needed:

#2 Pencil

Pen

12” ruler

Any type of ruled Notebook

Optional materials:

Color Markers (regular tip or brush tip)

Color pencils

Highlighters

Dotted line journal

Additional funding for this free event is provided by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.