Long time University Park resident Chloe Scott has passed away

Emails University Park resident Ron Snow: “One of our long time neighbors, Chloe Scott, has passed away. Although she had moved to Oregon to live near her daughter about 11 years ago, she had lived in the neighborhood for around 50 years, was neighbors to Ken Kesey in the 60’s, she conducted the Sunday dance sessions at the Trips Festivals, billing with Big Brother and the Holding Company, Grateful Dead, and others.

“She was connected to many who were attending the Wallace Stegner Creative Writers workshop in the early 60’s. In addition to Gurney Norman, Ken Kesey, and Ed McClanahan of the workshop, she also was friends with Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and virtually all of the Merry Pranksters made even more famous by Tom Wolfe’s Electric KoolAid Acid Test.”

Here’s a link to the web page that Ron put together in memory of Chloe with lots of detailed information about her remarkable life.

And here’s a link to an article she did in the Temblor.

University Park neighbors are holding a celebration of her life on Sunday.