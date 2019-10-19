LuLu’s on the Alameda offers new healthy breakfast menu available daily

LuLu’s on the Alameda is now serving an expanded, healthy breakfast menu daily beginning at 7:00 am. In collaboration with owner, Natalie Richardson, and head chef, Lourdes Lopez, Edie Horstman — Natalie’s daughter — has launched wellEATs.

A graduate from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, Edie is passionate about nutritious, seasonal, and sustainably grown food. The new menu features a variety of organic, gluten-free, and vegan items, including smoothies, avocado toast, hot oats, pancakes, organic Peet’s coffee, and more.

For those on the run, the grab ’n go section offers homemade granola, energy bites, overnight oats, and yogurt parfaits with chia jam.