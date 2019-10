Have lunch with MPCSD Superintendent Erik Burmeister on Oct. 25

Curious about education in Menlo Park and Atherton? Sup & Sandwich is back and the community is invited!

Join Superintendent Erik Burmeister for a town hall style event on Friday, October 25, 11:30 am-1:00 pm at Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 701 Laurel St, Menlo Park.

Superintendent Burmeister will update you on the state of our neighborhood schools and be available to answer your questions. Lunch will be served. RSVP here.