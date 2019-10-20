Menlo Together highlights upcoming talks about transportation and housing

Join Menlo Together for an eye-opening follow-up to the powerful talk by Richard Rothstein earlier this month on the Color of Law: Hidden History Shaping our Communities Today. We’ll uncover the local hidden history of Menlo Park.

And two upcoming events will help you learn about opportunities to improve transportation, with timely connections to upcoming local decisions on downtown access and parking, Dumbarton Rail, and a regional transportation ballot measure.

A More Coordinated Transit Network: Learning From Other Regions

Monday, October 21 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm – Redwood City Downtown Library: Community Room, 1044 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA 94063

How can we make transit easier and faster for all while offering climate and equity benefits? Hear about similar challenges from around the world, specifically Nordic Countries and Germany, and learn what’s possible. Part of TransForm’s Connecting Communities 2019 Speaker Series and co-presented by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, and Friends of Caltrain. Click here to sign up for this free event.

Panelists include Ian Griffiths, Seamless Bay Area; Elias Arnestrand, Nordic Innovation House; Wiebke Geldmacher, DB Engineering & Consulting; Arielle Fleisher, SPUR

Getting Downtowns Moving with Convenient and Ssustainable Access

Wednesday, November 6 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm – Arrillaga Family Recreation Center: Oak Room, 700 Alma St. Menlo Park, CA 94025

Many downtowns in the Bay Area are facing some version of this challenge: Customers and workers, residents and visitors all need to be able to get downtown and parking can be a barrier. In this session, experts will discuss a variety of strategies to improve access to downtown, reduce congestion, and improve the environment. Click here to sign up for this free event.

Panelists include:Billy Riggs, University of San Francisco; Steve Raney, Palo Alto Transportation Management Association; Carla Hansen, Parking Manager Walnut Creek (partnerships with ParkSmart/Smarking); Christian Hammack, City of Redwood City; Karen Camacho, Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County

The Color of Law, Menlo Park Edition: The Hidden History Shaping Our Menlo Park Neighborhoods Today

Sunday, November 17 from 5:00-6:30 pm – Arrillaga Family Recreation Center: Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St. Menlo Park, CA 94025

We’ll take a look at how public policies that segregated America have affected Menlo Park. We will learn, reflect, and discuss how to move toward a more equitable future. Click here to sign up for this free event.

InMenlo file photo