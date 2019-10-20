The Parent Education Series offers county-wide parent and community education talk on Oct. 24

On Thursday, Oct. 24, The Parent Education Series is offering the first-ever San Mateo County-wide parent and community education event, No Such Thing as a Bad Kid, with youth care expert Charlie Appelstein.

The free talk will take place from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School. Register online.

This special event is sponsored by San Mateo County Health, San Mateo County Office of Education, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Education Series.

Note: The Parents Education Series recently received commendation at SUHSD Board of Trustees meeting. “After 14 years, The Parent Education could not be more delighted by this recognition!” emailed the organization’s founder Charlene Margot