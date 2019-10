Make Halloween crafts at the Atherton Library on Oct. 26

Come to the Atherton library (2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane) on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm to make felt accessories to wear for Halloween such as masks, wrist-bands, and more. This is a no-sew craft & all supplies will be provided. Rock out to the group 123 Andres! after this fun activity and enter our raffle to win a tricycle or scooter.