Stanford Blood Center has urgent need for all blood types

The flu season is here, and local residents are being asked to donate all blood types at Stanford Blood Center (SBC) to ensure a sustainable supply to meet the needs of patients at local hospitals.

“The flu season has arrived early, and it’s put us in a tough position for collecting the blood products needed to help save lives,” says SBC spokesperson Ross Coyle. “We’re already feeling the impact with a dip in appointments and, considering that only about five percent of the Bay Area currently donate blood, maintaining a strong inventory can be particularly challenging during this time. So, we’re reaching out to the public to please consider coming in to one of our centers or visiting a mobile blood drive.”

The Stanford Blood Center in Menlo Park is located 445 Burgess Drive. Call (888) 723-7831 to make a same day appointment. Appointments can also be scheduled online.