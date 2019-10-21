Woodside & Portola Valley Safety Day is Oct. 26

The Woodside & Portola Valley Safety Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

All ages are welcome at this free event. There will be a costume parade at 1:00 pm.

• See Sheriff cars, Fire Engines, SWAT vehicles, communication equipment and more!

• Learn about how to keep your family safe in an emergency

• Take part in a Safety Treasure Hunt and get prizes

• Get your car seats checked for proper installation