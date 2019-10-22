Paul Allen’s Atherton estate on the market for $41,488,000

Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen’s Atherton estate is on the market for $41,488,000, the most expensive listing in the town where the median list price is $7.8 million for the 50 homes currently on the market.

Allen, who died last year of cancer at the age of 65, purchased the contemporary mansion located on Camino Al Lago in 2013 for $27 million.

“This home is incredible,” says listing agent Courtney Charney, with Parc Agency Corporation. “It’s on nearly 1.9 acres of flat land. This estate is truly a retreat — the layout is ideal for both entertaining and everyday living.”

Built by Pacific Peninsula Group, the home was brand new when Allen bought it. The mansion measures 21,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The almost two acre grounds include grassy areas, a meadow, patios, a pool, and two outdoor fireplaces with seating. There’s also a four-car garage. A guesthouse includes two bedrooms, two baths, and a kitchen.

With a 20% down payment of $8,297,600, the buyer’s monthly payment would be a whopping $210,233!