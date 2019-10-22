Two Menlo Park Halloween events set for Oct. 26

The Halloween Hoopla Parade and Trick-or-Treat begins at 11:00 am with a parade through downtown to Fremont Park. Led by a band comprised of music students from La Entrada and Hillview Middle Schools, the parade will start in the Maloney Street parking lot off Santa Cruz Avenue.

After the parade, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, kids are welcome to trick-or-treat visiting local downtown merchants. Free trick or treat bags will available at Fremont Park for all children. Enjoy crafts, live entertainment and carnival games in the Park after trick-of-treating.

The Halloween Spooky Carnival takes place from noon to 3:00 pm at Kelly Park (100 Terminal Ave.). Schedule of events: 12:oo pm – Carnival games and jumpers; 1:15 pm – Entertainment; 2:00 pm – Winner of pumpkin and candy guess announced; 2:30 pm – Costume parade and contest.

Photo from 2018 Halloween Hoopla by Robb Most (c) 2018