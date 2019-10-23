Spotted: Encinal School celebrating Cultural Arts Week

Encinal School is enjoying Cultural Arts Week with a focus on El Salvador this week.

Spotted on Wednesday was Latin Grammy winning duo 123 Andres, an enthusiastic singing team who use their fun songs and endless energy to entertain and teach Spanish vocabulary. The Encinal Eagles had a blast!

This was made possible by the generous donors to the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation’s Fund-A-Need at last spring’s auction, supporting World Language and Global Citizenship throughout the district.