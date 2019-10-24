Family Nature Day at Huddart Park on Saturday, Oct. 26

Join Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), San Mateo County Parks, and Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks for a fun morning with your children, surrounded by trees and nature at Huddart Park for a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Knowledgeable staff and volunteers will lead activities tailored for kids ages 2-10, as well as a longer nature walk for older kids and adults of all ages.

Paint some pumpkins & take them home for fall decor.

Join in on some leaf art to celebrate the season!

Connect to nature with some forest-inspired yoga.

Partake in short or long hikes for every age.

Hear Master Falconer Antonio Balestreri share why owls* are important for the environment!

We will share more details about where to meet once you register for this free event! Healthy and nutritious snacks will be provided. Please note that there is a $6 parking fee at Huddart Park.

All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult guardian at all times.

*This presentation includes two live owls (not free-flying).