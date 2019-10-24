Hyde family front yard still the most Halloweeny in all of Menlo Park

We have yet to discover a more creative not to mention jam-packed Halloween decorated front yard than the Hyde family home on Laurel between Glenwood and Encinal in Menlo Park. The 12-year-old Hyde twins, Devon and Bethany, jotted down some thoughts on the annual project:

“We have been putting up our Halloween decorations for 12 years. We do it mainly because so many children go by our house on their way to and from school. People will randomly stop in the street in front of our house and take pictures.

“It may not look like it, but the majority of decorations we have made ourselves. We use masks we have modified, old clothes, foam and cardboard tubing (to stuff into the clothes to make realistic arms and legs), and sometimes a giant metal pipe or stick to have them stand upright.We also get many items donated to us from friends and neighbors.

“We’ve had so much fun over the years thinking of new ways we can make stuff or change up decorations in the yard. This year, we’ve added a few more creepy characters just to spice things up a bit. Some new ghosts, skeletons, zombies, spooky black trees, and spiders.

“We’ve often thought about having a single theme, but we don’t want to get rid of any of our classics, like Witchy Poo. So, we just change up locations, or enhance them with newer items. Our zombie pit, and zombie Trump on his ‘Golden Throne’ are big hits.

“Make sure to stop by our house on Halloween and take a look for yourself!”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019