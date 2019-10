Menlo Park police participating in RX drug take back day on Oct. 26

Police in Menlo Park are participating “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, Oct. 26, offering to collect anyone’s expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs — anonymously and for free.

The collection site in Menlo Park will be at the Menlo Park Veteran’s Affairs campus police station, 795 Willow Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.