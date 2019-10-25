Menlo Park City Council to conduct study session on news racks

The Menlo Park City Council will be conducting a study session at its October 29, 2019 meeting to consider regulating newsracks. The meeting agenda and staff report are posted for public review.

The Study Session will take place at 6:30 pm at City Council Chambers, 701 Laurel St.

The study session will start with a brief background on abandoned or unmaintained newsracks in the City followed by a discussion of ways the City can address those issues.

The City has received numerous complaints about the condition of newsracks but has little ability to correct the issue without an ordinance.

Staff will present a series of alternatives to the Council and ask for direction on how to proceed. Publishers or any other interested parties are invited to attend the study session to learn more and provide input.

For more information, please contact Management Analyst II John Passman.