Kids and parents take to the streets to celebrate Halloween in downtown Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park held its annual Halloween Hoopla parade along Santa Cruz Avenue this morning, a tradition clearly embraced by kids and adults alike, what with so many family members dressed in similar themes, like the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band — and hippie groupie! — shown above.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was on the scene. And oh, how hard it was to choose from so many fun photos. We hope our selection captures the spirit, including post parade activities at Fremont Park.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019