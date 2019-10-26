Spotted: Tasty new pancakes on the menu at LuLu’s on the Alameda

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 26, 2019

As reported earlier, LuLu’s on the Alameda is offering new, healthy breakfast items. We stopped by this morning to try them out. Our companion pronounced the pancakes “tasty and good.” Ditto on the avocado toast we enjoyed.

Tagged as: LuLu's on the Alameda

