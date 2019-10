Halloween festivities at Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton on Oct. 30

Bring your little ghosts and goblins for a spook-tacular good time ! Atherton is hosting a Halloween event at Holbrook-Palmer Park in the Carriage House on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

There will be a costume contest, jumpy house, treats, fun activities, and a reptile show with photo opportunities with exotic creepy, slithering reptiles!