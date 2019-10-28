Huge tree falls on Menlo Park house, family unharmed

A part of a large, 100-foot tree fell into a house on Woodland Ave. in Menlo Park on Sunday, narrowly missing the occupants. Part of the tree shattered the windows in a cathedral style glass ceiling, showering safety glass down on an infant and her two parents. The family was shaken but uninjured.

The home had to be red tagged by the City Building Inspector. The occupants, who had recently rented the house after moving from Italy for an employment opportunity at Facebook, were displaced by the incident.

“With the heavy winds [on Sunday], fire crews responded to multiple incidents of power lines and trees down,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “This family was extremely fortunate they were not injured. Menlo Park and Atherton are known for their beautiful and mature tree canopy. It’s normally not a problem, until we have storm like conditions and heavy winds.”

Photos courtesy Menlo Fire