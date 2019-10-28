Spotted: Equestrians raising funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Yesterday the Stanford Red Barn community put together a fun Halloween dress-up equestrian show to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants were from Willow Tree Farm, Stanford Red Barn college team and an Interscholastic Equestrian Association team.

“Abreast is an informal community that hosts interactive experiences and donates funds to non-profits aiding breast cancer patients,” said Kristen Cosland (in pink hat in photo), event organizer and founder of Abreast. “Our purpose is to bring people together in service for mutual support and to promote leading-edge medical information.

“Our 2019 event, “Red Barn Cares,” was hosted by the Stanford Equestrian Team and benefitted the Stanford Women’s Cancer Center and Bay Area Area Cancer Connections.

“There is one more event this year. It will be on November 23 hosted by the Horse Park at Woodside and benefitting the Shanti Project of San Francisco.”

Photos by Julia Appleby (c) 2019; Photo right shows Anouk riding Emmy Lou from the Stanford IEA team.