University Park neighborhood holds its annual Halloween party

Menlo Park’s University Park neighborhood has a long standing tradition of holding an annual Halloween party for carving pumpkins, pressing apples, and parading up and down streets.

This year it took a slightly different form, starting in the afternoon and featuring a potluck.

And it was under new leadership with long-time organizer Ron Snow stepping aside and Will and Carly Janson stepping up.

Here are a few of our favorite snapshots.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019