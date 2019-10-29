Author/theologian Jim Wallis appears in Menlo Park on Nov. 2

Author/theologian Jim Wallis will discuss “Reclaiming Jesus” in conversation with The Rev. Frannie Hall Kieschnick — focusing on how we can offer an alternative to the polarizing bitterness and anger in our nation — at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood) on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10:00 to 11:30 am.

In his latest book, Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus, theologian and justice activist Wallis argues that our cultural and political crisis largely stems from how the American church has become disconnected from the teachings of Jesus.

Wallis is a New York Times bestselling author, widely recognized public theologian, renowned speaker, and regular international commentator on ethics and public life. He is the Founder, President, and Editor-In-Chief of Sojourners, and is the author of 12 books, including America’s Original Sin, God’s Politics, The Great Awakening, and The Call to Conversion. He served on President Obama’s White House Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships and has taught faith and public life courses at Harvard and Georgetown University. “Coach Jim” also served for 22 seasons as a Little League coach for his two baseball playing sons.

This event is free with childcare is available. For planning purposes, please register online.