If it’s Halloween, it’s time for the Members band!

Stop by the intersection of Lemon and Oakdell Avenues in Menlo Park to hang out with the Members and their friends and neighbors as they celebrate their 13th Annual (itself a spooky anniversary!) Halloween block party show.

Stop by for some chili, a beer, and some classic rock and roll. With or without kids, with or without costume, this has become a neighborhood classic enjoyed by all.

The music will start around 6:00 pm on Halloween, October 31st.