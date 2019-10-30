Halloween pirate skeletons rule at Dragon Vane Cove in Menlo Park

For the 10th year in a row, Dragon Vane Cove will welcome visitors this Halloween at 307 Lexington Drive in Menlo Park.

We stopped by for a preview last night and found a front yard chock-a-block full of pirates (some friendly, some fierce), skeletons, dragons, a graveyard, and treasures.

There’s also photo booth — that’s homeowners Gigi Babcock and Ralph Miller pictured right — along with interactive props like a wheel of fortune and rickety bridge. Plus live music on Halloween! Hours are 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

“We make most or modify most everything you see in the haunt,” said Gigi, who is assisted by other members of the Northern California Haunters Group. Who knew such a group existed!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019