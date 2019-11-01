6th grade band, Struck by Lightning, plays at Cafe Zoë on Nov. 2

Struck by Lightning , a group of 6th graders who love to make music together, will be at Cafe Zoë on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. They play a variety of songs ranging from traditional rock like Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall to classic and contemporary pop songs like Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and Imagine Dragon’s It’s Time.

They have entertained audiences around the Bay Area at venues including Stanford’s Coffee House, Off the Grid in Menlo Park, Main & Elm in Redwood City and Mitchell Park in Palo Alto. For performance inquires, please contact Charlie Stimmler ([email protected]) or Ophny Escalante ([email protected]).

Pictured: Struck by Lightning Aleko (drummer), Reo (lead guitarist), Anya (keyboardist), Livia (vocalist), Matt (bassist – not pictured)