Last chance to see Woodside Community Theatre’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot

This is the final weekend to see Woodside Community Theatre’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot: Saturday, 11/2, at 2:00 pm and 7:30pm; Sundays, 11/3, at 2pm. All performances take place at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Woodside High School, located at 199 Churchill Ave, Woodside, California. Tickets are $20-$42 each and may be purchased online.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, while featuring a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.