M-A students don costumes for Halloween

InMenlo contributing photographer Lena Kalotihos — an M-A senior — captured some of the fun costumes students wore yesterday on Halloween.

Pictured top is Kate Dobson, Sam Radar, and Jenny Bridges (left to right, all juniors).

The great looking witch (left) is Spanish teacher Nicole Barlow (known as Profesora Barlow) spanish teacher.

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2019