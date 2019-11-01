The Members strike a British pose this Halloween

The Members were in fine form, as always, at their annual Halloween appearance on the corner of White Oak and Lemon.

Emails Allen Weiner: “About half adopted a British theme this year. Jeff, our lead singer, was Ed Sheeran, and Rich, our bass player, was Boris Johnson. I wore a sash with my cow suit to signify that I had acquired Mad Cow disease.”

A couple of guest musicians joined the band last night. Peter Daly (in the kilt) played harmonica on Wagon Wheel and Mustang Sally. Wade Vesey (in the top hat) played banjo on Wagon Wheel and Take it Easy.

Top photo courtesy of The Members; photo right by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019