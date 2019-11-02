David Klein introduces new offerings from America Offline

“I think what we’ve learned is approaching this issue through smart phones and video as the enemy is not the way to go,” says David Klein about his latest American Offline projects, Game Changers and a series of podcasts.

“Our goal is to take kids offline and put them through a fun immersive and engaging experience,” he continues. “We are not saying technology is bad. It can be used to improve quality of life.”

GameChangers is the two-day offline, immersive experience that shows teens how to create a healthy tech/life balance today so that they can become better leaders tomorrow.

The next GameChangers, scheduled for Nov. 8-10 in Santa Cruz, is for males age 13-17. A complete schedule is available online.

“While our mission is to help people experience the joys of being offline, there are some perks to being online too,” says David, who founded the Menlo Park Legends and is a recipient of the National Double-Goal Coach Award.

The America Offline podcasts are available at the iTunes store. They focus on actionable content for how you can better manage technology in our hyper-distracted world.

“They are great for listening with your kids in the car or while on a walk,” says David.