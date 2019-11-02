“Getting downtowns moving with convenient and sustainable access” is topic on Nov. 6

Many downtowns in the Bay Area are facing some version of this challenge: Customers and workers, residents and visitors all need to be able to get downtown and parking can be a barrier.

In this talk, experts will discuss a variety of strategies to improve access to downtown, reduce congestion, and improve the environment.

-Billy Riggs, University of San Francisco

-Steve Raney, Palo Alto Transportation Management Association

-Carla Hansen, Parking Manager Walnut Creek (partnerships with ParkSmart/Smarking)

-Christian Hammack, City of Redwood City

-Karen Camacho, Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County

The panel appears on Wednesday, November 6 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center: Oak Room, 700 Alma St. Menlo Park.

Sign up online for this free event.

Downtown Menlo Park on a rainy day by Robb Most (c) 2018