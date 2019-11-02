Photojournalist Rucha Chitnis addresses “Decolonization in Action” on Nov. 4

From a Maori town reviving its language to Native Americans claiming their ancestral land, photojournalist Rucha Chitnis has met women leading change, and shares their compelling narratives in words and in pictures. She will share stories, photos, and her debut film project at the Menlo Park Library on Nov. 4 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

This event is the first in our program series “Reclaiming Tradition, Reclaiming Health,” running through December 19, 2019, and accompanied by the traveling exhibition “A Voyage to Health,” produced by the National Library of Medicine.

Rucha Chitnis a fellow at International Women’s Media Foundation and an alumni of Asia 21 Young Leaders program. Rucha is currently producing her first documentary short, In the Land of My Ancestors.

This free event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.