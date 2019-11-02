Two artists artists featured at Portola Art Gallery in November and December

The Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park presents “Collusion,” a joint exhibition by Inna Cherneykina and Marina Goldberg. The exhibition of oil and watercolor paintings includes colorful landscape, cityscape, and still life scenes from the artists’ collections.

Inna Cherneykina is a painter and 3D game artist. Art for her is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality. They fuse together the real world, her vision of the world and her emotions brought to life by beautiful flowers or by gorgeous sunsets. Her art can be viewed online at http://www.inna-art.net

Marina Goldberg is a classically trained artist from Saint Petersburg, Russia. She has worked in illustration, graphic design, and virtual environment art, and for the last 20+ years as an art director of computer games. Her preferred medium is watercolor, and her style is more impressionistic than classical. She strives to uncover the intangible, ethereal nature of whatever she paints — whether figurative, still life, cityscape, or landscape.

A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00-4:00 pm. The Gallery is located with the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Road.

“Verona Rooftops” by Marina Goldberg (22×15″, watercolor)