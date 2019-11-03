Lesson about persimmons thanks to Logan at Camper

Persimmons seem to be every where at the moment — on trees as we walk the streets of Menlo Park and at the grocery store.

Until last night, we thought they were something to be avoided at all costs. Yucky and mushy come to mind as descriptions.

Given that, we’re not sure why we ordered Burrata cheese at Camper last night, given the full description on the menu: DiStefano Burrata, Pickled Delicata Squash, Marcona Almonds, Fuyu Persimmon, Saba. One can only assume that it was because we adore Burrata and chose to ignore that second to last ingredient.

So imagine our surprise when the salad arrived with beautiful round slices of persimmons that not only were crisp like a radish but sweet!

Managing partner Logan Levant provided the explanation: The key work is Fuyu. An online search further defines the difference between two common varieties of persimmon.

Hachiya persimmons are heart or acorn-shaped, and can be quite astringent. These are the persimmons that should not be eaten until they’re ripe, or even overripe, as their unripened taste can be extremely bitter and unappealing. Upon ripening they are supposed to have a delicate sweetness. Mushiness is not mentioned.

On the other hand, Fuyu persimmons are usually squat and round, and look the most like orange tomatoes. They are much less astringent, which means they can be eaten even if not fully ripe. An unripened Fuyu is usually easy to cut and sweet.

This morning we spotted Fuyu persimmons at the Menlo Park farmers market. They go great with Burrata as we learned last night at Camper!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019