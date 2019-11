Teens invited to play games at library on Nov. 5

International Games week is an annual celebration of games celebrated among public libraries worldwide during the first full week in November. The Menlo Park Library’s Teen Zone (grades 4-12) will offer playing cards, teen board games, and more on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

A second teen gaming event will take place at the library on Nov. 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2017