Art meets science when Lisa Rosenberg tackles “A Different Physics: The Poetics of Discovery”

How do poetic and scientific exploration create access and insight between domains? Can art created within the worlds of science and technology broaden expectations and possibilities for engagement?

Formally trained in physics and poetry, Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg looks at the processes of inquiry and making, with a lens of commonality and shared territory in sciences and arts. Steeped in both domains since childhood, she will discuss how dual immersion fuels her work, through tools, materials, methodologies and ways of seeing.

Lisa’s talk will look at questions in areas such as systems, creative pathways, symbolic language, and social discourse. She’ll read selections from her recent title, A Different Physics, and offer reflections on the gifts and pitfalls of working in fields often perceived as disparate or divided. Lisa will be in conversation with Roger Blandford of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology.

This free event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm in Kavli Auditorium, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, 2575 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park.. Registration is required for non-SLAC badged participants for site entry. Please complete this registration form by November 6. Parking is limited on SLAC campus.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019