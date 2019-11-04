“Know Your Rights, Know the Law: Sex, Bullying, and Social Media” is M-A Parent Education topic on Nov. 7

“Know Your Rights, Know the Law: Sex, Bullying, and Social Media” is the topic of an M-A Parent Education talk on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Free admission and light refreshments. Spanish interpretation will be available.

More information and registration available online.

M-A Parent Education Series events are sponsored by M-A PTA, Sequoia Healthcare District, and Sequoia Union High School District.