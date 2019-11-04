La Entrada used book fair takes place Nov. 6 to 20

The La Entrada used book sale begins Wednesday, November 6, and ends Wednesday, November 20. Hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm every weekday (closed on weekends & Veteran’s Day and also closing at 2:oo pm on November 20). The sale will be located in the Multi Use Room at La Entrada Middle School (2200 Sharon Rd.). In addition to used and new books, there will also be art & activity kits, games and educational media. Proceeds will support La Entrada PTA funded community programs.