Menlo Park City School District hosts “guest teacher” recruitment fair

In conjunction with an announced increase in Guest Teacher pay, Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) will host a recruitment fair on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 for anyone interested in becoming a Guest Teacher or Guest Paraprofessional.

Two times are offered: 10:00-11:00 am or 4:00-5:00 pm at the MPCSD District Office, 181 Encinal Ave., Atherton.

Guest Teacher pay increases with rates starting at $180 per day, a continuous long-term rate of $285 per day, and $2500 bonuses for guests who work long-term in MPCSD. The new rates take effect November 1, 2019.

For more information contact MPCSD District Office, contact [email protected], or call (650) 321-7140.