Menlo Park City School District hosts “guest teacher” recruitment fair

by Contributed Content on November 4, 2019

In conjunction with an announced increase in Guest Teacher pay, Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) will host a recruitment fair on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 for anyone interested in becoming a Guest Teacher or Guest Paraprofessional.

Two times are offered: 10:00-11:00 am or 4:00-5:00 pm at the MPCSD District Office, 181 Encinal Ave., Atherton.

Guest Teacher pay increases with rates starting at $180 per day, a continuous long-term rate of $285 per day, and $2500 bonuses for guests who work long-term in MPCSD. The new rates take effect November 1, 2019.

For more information contact MPCSD District Office, contact [email protected], or call (650) 321-7140.

