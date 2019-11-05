Facebook offers tips for small businesses to get ready for the holiday shopping season

Facebook recently hosted “Boost with Facebook Holiday Bootcamp” — a training program designed to help small businesses and nonprofits learn how to grow and get ready for the holiday shopping season — at its company headquarters in Menlo Park, along with other offices worldwide.

“About 500 local businesses attended,” said Rich Rao, Facebook’s VP for Small Business. “An emphasis was on creating content that connects with people and how to make that content stand out.”

Speaking at the event, Angel Moore [pictured with Rich Rao] of the Alameda County Fair talked about how she used Facebook to increase tickets sales, underscoring the importance of telling a story. She also pointed out that small businesses can do a lot for free, such a creating a Page and posting content regularly.

More tips for small businesses are available online.