Hillview School Drama presents Two Tales on One Theme

For both Helen Keller and Anne Frank, the world outside was inaccessible.

In the 1880s, American Helen Keller feel ill and lost her sight, hearing, speech and ability to connect. Roughly 60 years later, Jewish teenager Anne Frank kept a diary of her life, hiding from the Nazis in Europe during World War II.

Both irrepressible young women journey through extraordinary adversity to emerge as lasting symbols of strength and resilience.

In this offering by the Hillview Drama department, each story is about an hour long with an intermission between the two — Miracle Worker, intermission, then Anne Frank. The performances take place at the Hillview Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 pm, Friday, Nov 8 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Cast list and advance ticket purchase available online.

Color photos by Francesca Serge (c) 2019; Black and white photo of one of the Anne Frank casts by Gina Hart (c) 2019