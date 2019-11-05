[email protected]’s Focus Residency set for Nov. 7 and 8

[email protected]’s upcoming Focus Residency, Art Under a Tombstone, takes place on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8. The Focus residencies delve into creative topics over two evenings, and next week explores Russia’s artistic transformation from the Romantic era to the period of Soviet oppression.

Thursday evening is an immersive “Behind the Music” discussion event where pianist and conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn will read poetry by his father, Alexander Solzhenitsyn. This will be accompanied by excerpts from works by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, and Shostakovich, setting the musical scene of Russia between 1880 and 1970.

Friday’s concert features the works discussed the previous evening, including Shostakovich’s Seven Romances on Poems of Aleksandr Blok, performed by soprano Hyunah Yu. [email protected] Artistic Director, cellist David Finckel will also play alongside other artists.

Tickets are available from $15, and discounts are available for under age thirty. Thursday evening’s talk is in Martin Family Hall at Menlo School, and Friday evening’s concert is in St. Bede’s Church, Menlo Park.