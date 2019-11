Spotted: Is “Mr. Tiger” hanging out in Menlo Park

On a morning walk, we stumbled upon a van with the license plate Kaline6. Could it be that Hall of Fame Al Kaline, known as “Mr. Tiger” for his long time association with the Detroit Tigers, is in town?

Alas, not. It’s the van owned by Tiger fanatic Colt Rosensweig, Menlo Park dog walker extraordinaire.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019