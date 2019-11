Learn about Title/Escrow and Trusts on Nov. 12

Liz Herlihy-Hobart, branch manager and escrow officer at Cornerstone Title Co. will explain the ins and outs and the things you don’t know about title/escrow and trusts at Little House (800 Middle Ave.) on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. RSVP at 326-2025 or in person at Guest Services. Refreshments served. Walk-ins welcome. Sponsored by Liliana Perazich and Beth Leathers, Senior Real Estate specialists, Coldwell Banker.