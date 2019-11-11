Fit4Mom SF Peninsula Turkey Dash set for Nov. 17

Fit4Mom SF Peninsula is hosting a race just for the kids on November 17, from 10:00 am to Noon at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park. There will be a Thanksgiving themed warm up followed by runs organized by age group:

6-10 years old – 20 minute obstacle course

3-5 years – 12 minute obstacle course

0-2 years – Thanksgiving turkey gobble and dance party!

Face painting, fun and games, and prizes during the entire event!

$20 entry fee per child includes a t-shirt and prizes for the kids! Register online.