Ranger service begins at Bedwell Bayfront Park and Kelly Park



On November 1, park ranger service began at Bedwell Bayfront Park and Kelly Park. Rangers will work 365 days per year, with the weekly hours worked ranging from 28 to 40 hours depending on the time of year.

The ranger’s work includes daily patrol, educational outreach, verbal and/or written warnings pursuant to municipal code, fire suppression and litter collection. The City’s ranger service contractor is California Land Management (CLM). CLM worked with the City from 1983 through 2011.

During early construction of Bedwell Bayfront Park, CLM assisted in implementing a management plan, and developed appropriate park signage and security measures. As additional development phases were completed and more people started using the park, the daily activities of enforcing park regulations, performing cleanup and park maintenance activities increased.

The master planning process for the Bedwell Bayfront Park Master Plan provided an opportunity to ask the community about reinstating a ranger at the park to provide enforcement and educational support. The community strongly supported the idea of a ranger and the adopted fiscal year budget for 2019-20 included a service level enhancement for contracted ranger services at the park.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission; photo of Bedwell Bayfront Park by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018