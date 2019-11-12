MPCSD announces school board discussion of parcel tax replacement

The Menlo Park City School District School Board at its regular meeting on Thursday, November 14, will consider a timetable for the replacement of parcel tax Measure X.

The March 2017 passage of Measure X, along with the $2 million in cuts MPCSD made, was a short-term solution to afford the district a longer planning runway to address its long-term financial needs. The MPCSD School Board and District Leadership have been leading the way toward a long-term plan, which includes efforts such as the Teacher Compensation Philosophy, Vision for Outstanding Public Education, District Facilities Plan, and the One Community Campaign.

As MPCSD moves forward, it is now time for the district leaders and residents to consider the timing and scope of a replacement for Measure X. The public is invited to attend the November 14 regular Board meeting at which the School Board will discuss the multi-year budget projections and consider when to direct Superintendent Burmeister to move forward on plans for a parcel tax replacement. The School Board meeting will be held Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 pm in the TERC Boardroom, 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton.