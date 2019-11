“The Color of Law, Menlo Park Edition” is topic of talk on Nov. 17

“The Color of Law, Menlo Park Edition: The Hidden History Shaping Our Menlo Park Neighborhoods Today” is the topic of a talk scheduled for Sunday, November 17, from 5:00-6:30 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St. Menlo Park.

How public policies that segregated America have affected Menlo Park will be discussed, along with how to move toward a more equitable future.

Sign up online for this free talk.